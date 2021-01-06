UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Private Employment Dropped 123,000 In December: ADP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

US private employment dropped 123,000 in December: ADP

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released Wednesday, a worrying sign for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

It was the first decline since the early weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak, and payroll services firm ADP said most of the damage was in large firms with more than 1,000 employees, which shed 169,000 positions in the month.

"As the impact of the pandemic on the labor market intensifies, December posted the first decline since April 2020," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "The job losses were primarily concentrated in retail and leisure and hospitality." Services firms lost 105,000 jobs, including 58,000 in leisure and hospitality, while manufacturing dropped 21,000, the data showed.

Businesses had been rehiring the millions of jobs cut when the pandemic hit in March and caused nationwide shutdowns, but the recovery has slowed in recent months as Covid-19 infections spiked, causing new business restrictions, and as economic stimulus measures lapsed.

The drop was much worse than economists had expected, and raises concerns that the official job report due out Friday will contain more bad news for the end of 2020.

However, the ADP report is seen as an imperfect preview of the government data, and Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said he expects the Labor Department to indicate a small increase in employment on Friday.

"The underlying story here is the impact on the services sector from the patchwork of anti-Covid measures imposed across the country in the fourth quarter, alongside people choosing to reduce their social interactions in the face of soaring infections," he said in an analysis.

But Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the weakening trend in the labor market is likely to continue.

"Risks to the labor market are skewed to the downside from a deteriorating health backdrop that will impact business activity," she said.

Related Topics

Business Job March April December 2020 Market From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Head of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diploma ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

1 hour ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

1 hour ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

2 hours ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

2 hours ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.