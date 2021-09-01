US private firms add just 374,000 jobs in August: ADP

Washington, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :American firms hired just 374,000 more workers in August, according to payroll services firm ADP, a slight increase over July but far less than economists had expected.

The data "has highlighted a downshift in the labor market recovery," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said.

"We have seen a decline in new hires, following significant job growth from the first half of the year."