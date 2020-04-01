UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Private Hiring Falls By 27,000 In March: ADP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:50 PM

US private hiring falls by 27,000 in March: ADP

Washington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :US private hiring fell in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, with small businesses suffering the biggest losses, however the report likely underestimated the damage, data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP said.

Total employment fell by 27,000 in the month -- the biggest and only drop since September 2017 -- while small business jobs plunged by 90,000, according to ADP's monthly report.

However, like the government employment report, the private data looks at employment in the week including the 12th day of the month -- which was before the worst of the lockdowns due to COVID-19 took effect.

Related Topics

Business March September 2017 From Government Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS hold consultative stakeholder video conferenc ..

2 minutes ago

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

22 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

36 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

41 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

56 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.