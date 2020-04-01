US private hiring falls by 27,000 in March: ADP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :US private hiring fell in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, with small businesses suffering the biggest losses, however the report likely underestimated the damage, data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP said.

Total employment fell by 27,000 in the month -- the biggest and only drop since September 2017 -- while small business jobs plunged by 90,000, according to ADP's monthly report.

However, like the government employment report, the private data looks at employment in the week including the 12th day of the month -- which was before the worst of the lockdowns due to COVID-19 took effect.