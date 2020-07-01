US private hiring, manufacturing recover in June after virus plunge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :US industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of life in June, with private firms hiring more than two million workers and the manufacturing sector starting to recover, according to new data released Wednesday.

The reports underscored the benefits of the recent easing of restrictive measures imposed to stop the virus from spreading, even as a surge in cases across the United States raises concerns that many businesses will have to shut down again.

Private firms hired 2.4 million workers in June, according to data from payroll services firm ADP. Combined with the three million hires in May it means a quarter of the 20 million people who lost jobs in March and April due to the pandemic have returned to work.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index jumped to 52.

6 percent in June, showing a return to growth as parts of the industry rebounded at unheard-of rates.

However, the manufacturing sector is recovering from the weak levels caused by COVID-19, while the private sector hiring was more than a million jobs short of what economists had expected.

With more than 40,000 new US coronavirus cases reported every day and some states reinstating lockdown measures, analysts fear the recent progress could be reversed.

"We're happy that manufacturing activity appears to have risen in June, but a full recovery is a long way off, and we're worried about the risk of a temporary relapse in the face of the second COVID wave," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.