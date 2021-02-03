UrduPoint.com
US Private Hiring Rises More Than Expected In January: Survey

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Private employment in the United States increased by 174,000 in January, payroll services firm ADP reported on Wednesday, more than triple analysts' expectations.

The data provides a preview of the government's employment report due out Friday that will give the January unemployment rate, and in a sign that the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic may be picking up speed, ADP revised its December hiring total upwards.

