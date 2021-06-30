UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Private Hiring Slows In June To 692,000: ADP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

US private hiring slows in June to 692,000: ADP

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Private US firms added 692,000 jobs in June, a sharp decline from May, according to payroll services firm ADP, but the result was far more than economists expected.

The vast majority of positions were in the dominant services sector, while construction firms gained 47,000 and manufacturing just 19,000, the report said.

And the data reflected the continuing recovery of sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, with nearly half the gains -- 332,000 -- in leisure and hospitality.

"The labor market recovery remains robust, with June closing out a strong second quarter of jobs growth," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said.

"While payrolls are still nearly seven million short of pre-COVID19 levels, job gains have totaled about three million since the beginning of 2021.

" Economists projected a gain of just 400,000 private sector jobs in the month, following the increase of 886,000 in May.

The report is a preview of the all-important government employment data due out on Friday, which has a consensus forecast of 680,000 non-farm job gains with the unemployment rate ticking down to 5.7 percent.

But the ADP data are not always in sync with the official figuresIan Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics summarized the ADP report calling it "Decent but still no cigars."He cautioned that the data is "noisy" and after understating official job gains for months, recently has overshot the Labor Department data.

Related Topics

Job May June Market From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

42 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

57 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.