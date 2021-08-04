US private hiring slows sharply in July to 330,000: ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Private hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July to 330,000, with dramatic decreases in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to payroll services firm ADP.

The result was far smaller than economists had expected and less than half of the 680,000 positions gained in June, and could be a worrisome sign ahead of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.