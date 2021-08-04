UrduPoint.com

US Private Hiring Slows Sharply In July To 330,000: ADP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

US private hiring slows sharply in July to 330,000: ADP

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Private hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July to 330,000, with dramatic decreases in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to payroll services firm ADP.

The result was far smaller than economists had expected and less than half of the 680,000 positions gained in June, and could be a worrisome sign ahead of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.

Related Topics

June July Government Jobs

Recent Stories

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

19 minutes ago
 Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

41 minutes ago
 51,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.