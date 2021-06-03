US private hiring surges, adding 978,000 positions in May: ADP

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :US private hiring surged in May, adding 978,000 positions, according to payroll services firm ADP, far more than expected.

Most of the new jobs were in the services sector, which increased by 850,000 positions, more than half of which were in leisure and hospitality. This was the area hardest hit by the Covid-19 shutdowns, while goods-producing firms added 128,000, the report said.