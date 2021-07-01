UrduPoint.com
U.S. Private Sector Adds 692,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:30 PM

U.S. private sector adds 692,000 jobs

WASHINGTON, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Private companies in the United States added 692,000 jobs in June, registering slower growth than previous month, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported Wednesday.

"The labor market recovery remains robust, with June closing out a strong second quarter of jobs growth," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, adding that job gains have totaled about 3 million since the beginning of 2021.

"Service providers, the hardest hit sector, continue to do the heavy lifting, with leisure and hospitality posting the strongest gain as businesses begin to reopen to full capacity across the country," Richardson noted.

The service-providing sectors added 624,000 jobs in June, with leisure and hospitality sectors making up 332,000 of the job gains, according to the report, which was produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

Large firms and medium-sized businesses hired 240,000 and 236,000 workers, respectively, and small companies added 215,000 employees, the ADP report showed, indicating a balanced recovery across different company sizes.

Private companies added a downwardly revised 886,000 jobs in May, posting the biggest gain in 11 months.

Private companies in the United States slashed roughly 20 million jobs in March and April last year due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Amid reopening efforts, the private sector saw a revised job gain of over 3 million in May, followed by a revised growth of over 4 million in June.

After that, however, job growth has been slowing down. In December, the trend was even reversed, with private companies shedding a revised 75,000 jobs amid COVID-19 spikes.

Despite the improvement over the past few months, payrolls are still nearly 7 million short of pre-COVID-19 levels, Richardson noted.

