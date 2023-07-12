US pro surfer Jones dead at 44

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :American professional surfer Mikala Jones, known for shooting striking photographs inside barreling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.

The death of the Hawaii-born surfer, who lived in Indonesia, was announced by his daughter Isabella in a Sunday social media post "I'm in so much disbelief right now, this doesn't feel real," Isabella wrote in an Instagram post.

"I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning." In explaining her father's death, she said: "I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it.

I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.

"Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be thinking about you dad." Reef apparel paid tribute to Jones on its website, calling him, "a father, an explorer of uncharted surf, and arguably one of the most barreled surfers on the planet.

"You made us wonder with just enough healthy FOMO (fear of missing out).

"Mikala was a surfing savant. An artist ahead of his time painting his canvas on waves like no other. A contemporary surfing POV content creator ahead of his time."