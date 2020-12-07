UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Probe Finds No 'misconduct' In Kodak Loan: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

US probe finds no 'misconduct' in Kodak loan: report

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A US watchdog report has found no "evidence of misconduct" in the processing of a government loan to Kodak that was subsequently suspended pending investigations into the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The inspector general of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which had granted Kodak a $765 million loan in July, gave the report to Senator Elizabeth Warren, the paper reported.

The loan was intended to support the former photo giant's launch of a new pharmaceutical venture, as part of a program to boost US pharmaceutical capacity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren had asked for a review of President Donald Trump's administration's decision to grant Kodak the massive public loan.

Several Democrats in the House of Representative were also surprised by the loan, since Kodak had failed in previous forays into the pharmaceutical market and was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2012.

The loan was granted after Trump in May signed an executive order aimed at encouraging domestic production of materials needed to fight Covid-19.

The order's aim was to mobilize the private industrial sector for the country's security needs, so that it can produce up to 25 percent of the active ingredients needed to prepare generic drugs in the US.

But doubts were quickly raised over the ability of Eastman Kodak to produce so many active ingredients quickly.

The company' share price had soared following the announcements of the loan, raising suspicions of insider trading.

According to the DFC inspector general, the investigation revealed no "evidence of misconduct" in the loan's grant, the Journal said.

Neither the DFC nor Kodak responded when asked for comment Sunday.

Related Topics

Loan Drugs Company Trump Price May July Democrats Sunday Market Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

10 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

11 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

12 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.