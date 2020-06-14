UrduPoint.com
US Prop Lamositele Quits Saracens For Montpellier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

US prop Lamositele quits Saracens for Montpellier

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :American prop Titi Lamositele has quit Saracens to join Montpellier on a three-year deal, the Top 14 club announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been with Saracens since 2014 and was part of the squad that won the European Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Lamositele has won 32 caps for the US national side and appeared in the last two Rugby World Cups.

Saracens are to be relegated next season after breaching the English Premiership salary cap, a move that has forced them into allowing a raft of players to move on, be it full-time or on temporary loan moves.

Lamositele will be joined by former Saracens playmaker Alex Lozowski at Montpellier, the French club having also recruited France back Vincent Rattez, prop Enzo Forletta and South African scrum-half Cobus Reinach.

