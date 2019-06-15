US prosecutor drops charges, starts over in criminal probe of tainted water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :US prosecutors have dropped all charges connected to lead contamination of drinking water in Flint, Michigan and pledged to start the criminal probe over from scratch after expressing concerns over how it has been handled by predecessors.

The newly elected top prosecutor in the midwestern state announced the abrupt turnabout on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step for a "comprehensive and complete investigation.""I want to remind the people of Flint that justice delayed is not always justice denied," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat who replaced Republican Bill Schuette in the post, said in a statement.

Flint's drinking water was contaminated three years ago, when in a cost-saving effort, officials switched to a more corrosive water source that had not been properly treated to keep old underground water pipes from leaching lead.