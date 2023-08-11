Open Menu

US Prosecutors Propose January For Trump Election Conspiracy Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Prosecutors recommended Thursday that Donald Trump go on trial in January for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election, threatening the former president with a high-profile court case days before the Republican Primary contest begins.

The Justice Department accuses the 77-year-old billionaire of plotting with aides to illegally pressure local and national government officials and have party activists fraudulently certify bogus Trump victories in several states won by Joe Biden.

"The government's proposed trial date represents an appropriate balance of the defendant's right to prepare a defense and the public's strong interest in a speedy trial in the case," lead prosecutor Jack Smith said in a court filing asking for a January 2 start.

Trump, who is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct before, during, and after his presidency, quickly responded to the request with a furious post claiming "Election Interference." "These Fake Indictments against me didn't come down from heaven, they came from the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, Crooked Joe Biden, in order to Rig & Steal another Election," he said.

Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at the Hague, charged Trump last week with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct, and actual obstruction of, an official proceeding; and conspiracy against the right to vote.

