UrduPoint.com

US Protests Over Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 10:10 AM

US protests over fatal police shooting of Black man

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Angry activists on Friday rallied in the city of Akron in the Midwestern United States following yet another police shooting death of a Black man earlier this week.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed Monday, after officers tried to stop his car over a traffic violation, the police department in the city of Akron, Ohio said.

But Walker drove off and fired a shot as police engaged in a car chase, which lasted several minutes. He eventually got out of his car, while it was still moving, and fled on foot.

Several officers finally chased Walker to a parking lot, where "actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," leading them to open fire, the police statement said.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have provided few details of the shooting, promising to release body-cam video from the scene soon, but local media have reported that dozens of shots were fired.

"Jayland was a sweet young man, he never caused any trouble," his aunt Lajuana Walker-Dawkins told reporters.

"This is not a monster. This is not a man who ever caught a crime in his life," said attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents Walker's family.

He told the Washington Post that it was unclear why Walker had fled the police.

The incident was the latest death of an African American citizen at the hands of police, events that have sparked mass protests over racism social justice and police brutality.

Small demonstrations were held in Akron in recent days and a bigger rally was scheduled for Sunday.

Fearing potential unrest, authorities in the city of 190,000 people moved snowplows and other heavy equipment near the police department to serve as a barrier, according to local media.

Authorities also canceled a festival planned for the July 4th weekend.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Washington Car Traffic Young Man Akron United States July Sunday Post Family Media From

Recent Stories

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd July 2022

2 hours ago
 SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

11 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.