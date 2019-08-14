UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Public Opinion Of China Sours: Pew

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

US public opinion of China sours: Pew

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The US public's opinion of China has plummeted amid a surge in strategic and trade tensions in recent years, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday.

The survey group said 60 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, the most in the 14 years since the survey began and up from 47 percent a year ago.

More Americans saw China as a military threat than an economic menace, despite the showdown over trade launched by President Donald Trump after he took office in 2017.

A majority of those polled -- 53 percent -- saw economic relations with China as under strain, but half said China's growing economy was good for the United States, while 41 percent saw it a bad thing.

The Trump administration accuses Beijing of foreign exchange manipulation, fueling fears of a Currency war in addition to the trade battles.

Despite the rise of the Chinese economy, more Americans generally saw the United States as the world's most powerful economy, Pew said.

By comparison, 81 percent believe China's military growth, which has led to its strategic projection far into the Pacific, the Indian Ocean and the middle East, is a bad thing.

China tied with Russia as the country seen as the biggest threat to the United States, while North Korea ran a distant third.

Republicans tended to have more negative views of China and more concern about its military might than Democrats.

The US public's view of China was much better when Pew launched its survey in 2005. At that time only 35 percent had an unfavorable opinion of the Asian superpower.

Favorable views took a downturn in 2012 and since then a majority has viewed China negatively.

"American opinion of China has fluctuated somewhat over time, with positive views outnumbering negative ones during President Barack Obama's first term in office, but negative views mostly predominating since," Pew said.

"Still, unfavorable opinion has never been higher than it is now."

Related Topics

India World Barack Obama Exchange Russia China Trump Beijing United States North Korea Middle East Democrats 2017 From Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

15 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

16 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

23 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

23 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

23 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.