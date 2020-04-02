UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Puts Federal Prisons On Lockdown Over Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

US puts federal prisons on lockdown over virus fears

Washington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The US confined all its Federal inmates, nearly 170,000 people, to their cells and wards Wednesday for at least two weeks to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, an especially dire concern in the country with the world's largest prison population.

So far 29 inmates and 30 guards throughout the 122 federal penitentiaries have been infected with COVID-19, according to the latest count from the Bureau of Prisons.

A 49-year-old man serving a drug trafficking sentence in a Florida prison died Saturday, becoming the first US inmate killed by the disease.

Previously, only inmates who had been in contact with infected people were quarantined. Most visits and transfers had also been suspended.

That changed Wednesday. "For a 14-day period, inmates in every institution will be secured in their assigned cells/quarters to decrease the spread of the virus," the bureau said in a statement.

Such lockdowns are usually only implemented to quell prison unrest. This time, the move "is based on health concerns, not disruptive inmate behavior," the statement said.

It said that, "to the extent practicable," inmates would still have access to programs such as education and mental health treatment; while "limited group gathering" would still be allowed to facilitate access to showers and commissary, among other services.

Rights activists strongly criticized the measures. "Solitary confinement is not a solution. Solitary confinement is torture," said Scott Hechinger, a New York public defender, on Twitter.

Similar measures taken due to the virus have led to deadly riots in prisons in Italy and Jordan, and escapes in Venezuela and Brazil.

The US has more than 2.2 million people are behind bars, more than any other country in the world -- the vast majority in state penitentiaries or local jails.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, which has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed nearly 4,500 in the US, there have been calls to reduce the prison population.

Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that he supports house arrest for the most vulnerable people in federal prisons, especially the elderly and those at the end of their sentences.

Local authorities in California and New Jersey have released hundreds of inmates on bail.

Related Topics

World Riots Education Twitter Died Man New York Florida Italy Brazil Venezuela All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

10 minutes ago

Moldova Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Due to CO ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.