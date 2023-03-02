US rabbi visits Istanbul to show solidarity with Turkish people following deadly quakes

ISTANBUL, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A prominent leader of the Jewish community in the US is in Istanbul to show solidarity with the Turkish people following the devastating Feb 6 earthquakes which killed thousands in southern Türkiye.

"We came here as a solidarity mission with the Turkish people following the devastation and destruction that has taken place because of the earthquakes," Rabbi Marc Schneier, head of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding – a New York-based organization devoted to improving Muslim-Jewish and Black-Jewish relations – told Anadolu as he arrived in the Turkish metropolis on Wednesday.

"This is a time ... when religion, which means to bind, to bring it together, we must bring all forces of religions together in support of the Turkish people," he added.

He noted that in the US, not only the American Jewish community "but the greater religious community is very much in solidarity" with Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in terms of offering assistance.

Describing his work as "interfaith diplomacy," the 64-year-old rabbi said the first thing he and Türkiye's ambassador to the US, Hasan Murat Mercan, did was attend an "emergency meeting of different religious leaders whose faiths have very large relief, rescue operations and organizations." Schneier is expected to stay in the city for a couple of more days and is scheduled to meet in Istanbul with some of the families that were saved by Jewish rescue teams following the deadly quakes.

- 'Success of rapprochement' Israel's rescue team was one of the first to land in Türkiye for search, rescue and relief operations and helped pull out alive several people from the rubble.

"I'm particularly proud of the state of Israel," he said. "I believe (this) is another demonstration of the success of the rapprochement … that I was involved in last March here between President Erdogan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog." Schneier is a former schoolmate of Herzog. Herzog's visit in the Turkish capital Ankara last March, followed by reciprocal visits by both foreign ministers, contributed to easing relations after more than a decade of tensions.

President Herzog was one of the first political leaders to offer his condolences over the loss of lives following the massive earthquakes, and later the Turkish president received Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in the capital Ankara.

Asked about the background of the meeting last March, Schneier said: "I have to credit my partner, Murat Mercan, the (Turkish) ambassador in Washington … One day, maybe the ambassador and I will choose to write a book on the subject.""But you had two willing partners, both President Herzog and President Erdogan," he added.