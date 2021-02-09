UrduPoint.com
US Racer Ligety To Retire After Cortina World Champs

Tue 09th February 2021

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety announced Tuesday that he will retire after competing in the men's giant slalom at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo next week.

"Next week the Cortina world championship GS will be my last race," Ligety said on social media.

"I've given everything I had to this sport and I am grateful for everything ski racing has given me in return.

"I love this sport and I've had so much fun racing World Cup for the last 17 years." His result in the giant slalom in the Italian Dolomites on February 19 notwithstanding, the 36-year-old American will retire with legendary status.

Ligety won two Olympic gold medals (alpine combined in 2006, giant slalom in 2014) and seven world championship medals, including five golds.

Ligety also notched up 25 World Cup victories and 52 podium placings in 336 starts.

