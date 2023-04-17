UrduPoint.com

US Raid In Syria Targets Senior IS Leader: Centcom

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A US helicopter raid on Monday targeted a senior Islamic State group leader in Syria suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the middle East, US Central Command said.

"US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral helicopter raid in northern Syria in the early morning...

targeting a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner," Centcom said in a statement, using another acronym for IS.

The target of the strike was "responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe", it alleged.

"The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual" while "two other armed individuals were killed", the statement said, without identifying any of them.

No civilians or US troops were hurt, the statement added.

