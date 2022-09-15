US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike: Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :US rail companies and unions have reached a "tentative" deal to avert a major strike over the weekend, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," the statement on the White House website said.

"These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned," it added.

The strike had threatened to disrupt travel and supply chains two months before crucial midterm elections.

Pressure had been growing on both sides to reach a deal, with national rail operator Amtrak canceling passenger routes in anticipation of disruption as farmers and retailers warned of supply chain chaos.