US reaches 100 million with vaccines as Europe faces hiccups

Washington, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The United States reaped the fruits of its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 as it became the first nation to reach 100 million people, but Europe's rollout faced fresh impediments and South America tightened restrictions in the face of Brazil's soaring infections.

The United States reported surging job growth and loosened travel curbs as it reached around half of its adult population with at least one dose, with President Joe Biden vowing to cover the vast majority within weeks.

Led by a revival in the leisure and hospitality industries, the US economy created a mammoth 916,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said.

But infections remain on the rise in parts of the United States, prompting Biden to urge Americans to keep wearing masks and taking other precautions to stop the pandemic that has killed more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

"I plead with you. Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve," Biden said in a brief address.

"We need to finish this job," he said. "We need every American to buckle down and keep their guard up in this homestretch.

" The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, updated guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel without observing quarantines, although they should still wear masks.

The United States has suffered a catastrophic Covid toll at more than 550,000 people dead, with health measures polarizing the country since last year when Biden's predecessor Donald Trump criticized restrictions.

- New woes in Europe - European nations have been struggling to speed up vaccination and several have returned to unpopular lockdowns, with France banning outdoor gatherings of more than six people.

Some of Europe's vaccination woes come from its reliance on the AstraZeneca jab, yet to be approved in the United States, after reports of blood clotting.

Such incidents are rare and the European Medicines Agency has said AstraZeneca is safe. But the Netherlands on Friday followed Germany in halting jabs of the vaccine for people under the age of 60.

"We must err on the side of caution, which is why it is wise to press the pause button now as a precaution," Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.