US Reaffirms Support For North Macedonia's EU Accession

Published May 09, 2023

US reaffirms support for North Macedonia's EU accession

WASHINGTON, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The US on Monday reaffirmed its support for North Macedonia's accession to the European Union during a meeting in Washington, said the State Department.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in the US capital.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kovachevski emphasized the strong U.S. support for and the importance of North Macedonia's EU accession for the country and the Western Balkan region," said Miller.

"The Secretary highlighted North Macedonia's important contributions and leadership promoting peace and stability in the Western Balkans and in support of Ukraine, particularly while holding the OSCE's Chairmanship-in-Office," he said.

