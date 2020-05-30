UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 1,225 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

The latest numbers came as President Donald Trump said he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the initial spread of the novel coronavirus and being too lenient with China, where the outbreak began last year.

Trump suspended funding to the WHO last month. Until now, the United State was by far the biggest contributor to the UN agency, having given $400 million last year.

Meanwhile, states and communities across the US continued phased reopenings.

New York, the US city worst-hit by the coronavirus, is "on track" to start reopening the week of June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Related Topics

World Governor United Nations China Trump York United States June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

7 hours ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

9 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

9 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

9 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

9 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.