UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 1,303 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Monday by the Johns Hopkins University, with confirmed US cases nearing one million.

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

At least 111,109 people have recovered from the virus.

The 24-hour toll on Monday was in line with Sunday's, but a sharp drop on Saturday's figure of 2,494.

More states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but officials said New York -- America's economic engine and coronavirus epicenter -- was in no hurry with hospitalization rates still high.

As Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the latest states to loosen restrictions, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was preparing to lengthen confinement measures for badly-hit areas.

New York is America's worst-hit state, with more than 17,300 COVID-19 deaths out of almost 292,000 confirmed infections.

President Donald Trump said he expected to see many US schools reopen before the end of the school year.

"Even if it's for a very short period of time, I think it would be a good thing," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Governor Trump York New York United States Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

6 hours ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

8 hours ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

8 hours ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.