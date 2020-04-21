UrduPoint.com
US Records 1,433 Coronavirus Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 1,433 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Monday.

The US has recorded more than 784,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak, though it seems the state may have endured the worst of the crisis.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 478 deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in more than two weeks.

Your Thoughts and Comments

