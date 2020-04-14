UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 1,509 Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

US records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day's toll of 1,514.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country.

The United States has more than 550,000 people infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New York's governor declared Monday that the "worst is over" for the state, despite deaths passing 10,000, as several states began devising a plan to reopen their shuttered economies.

President Donald Trump tweeted that any decision to end shutdowns rested with him, even though it was individual governors who rolled out the lockdowns.

America's Federal system of government delegates powers to the governors of the 50 states, but the president in theory can use his powers to oversee a coordinated national strategy.

The World Health Organization has said lifting curbs too soon could unleash a second wave of cases.

Related Topics

World Governor Trump York United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

10 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.