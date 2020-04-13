UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 1,514 Virus Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university's count.

Related Topics

World United States Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

7 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

9 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.