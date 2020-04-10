US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,783 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Thursday (0030 GMT Friday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 1,973.

The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy.