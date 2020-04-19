UrduPoint.com
US Records 1,891 Coronavirus Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

US records 1,891 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Sunday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide.

