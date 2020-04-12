UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 1,920 Virus Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

US records 1,920 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,920 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 2,108.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections, with 527,111 by the Baltimore-based school's count.

Related Topics

World United States Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

9 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

9 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

9 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

9 hours ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

9 hours ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.