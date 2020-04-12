US records 1,920 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,920 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 2,108.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections, with 527,111 by the Baltimore-based school's count.