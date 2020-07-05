UrduPoint.com
US Records 43,742 New Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Tracker

Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States notched more than 43,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, amid a surge of infections around the country.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 43,742 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday), bringing the country's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,836,764.

The university also recorded a further 252 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 129,657.

The uptick in cases came after three consecutive days of record numbers of new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday.

Saturday's lower number could be attributed to less reporting on the July 4th national holiday.

