UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records 820 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Tracker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.

The latest toll, marked at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily deaths were recorded on May 10, but the count ranged as high as 1,894 in subsequent days.

According to the real-time tracker by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the United States has 1,486,376 cases of novel coronavirus.

That figure and the death toll are by far the world's highest.

Related Topics

World United States May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

9 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

9 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.