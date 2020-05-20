US records more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: tracker

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded another 1,536 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said.

That figure, tallied as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), raises to 91,845 the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the US.

The US tops the global rankings both for the highest death toll and the highest number of infections, with more than 1.5 million cases.