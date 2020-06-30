UrduPoint.com
US Records More Than 42,000 New Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Tally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:50 AM

US records more than 42,000 new virus cases in 24 hours: tally

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States recorded at least 42,000 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Monday, as the country confronts a rapid surge in the disease.

The new infections, concentrated in southern and western states, bring the total number of infections in the US to nearly 2.

6 million, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The number of daily US deaths in the world's largest economic power continues to decline however, with 355 deaths in 24 hours.

Several state governors have been forced to reimpose lockdowns on businesses such as restaurants and bars, though the White House blames the rise in cases to record levels largely on expanded testing and not community spread.

cjc/bgs/to

