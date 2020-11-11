UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records New High Of Over 200,000 Covid Cases In 24 Hours: Tally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

US records new high of over 200,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: tally

Washington, EtatsUnis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US to 10,238,243, with a total of 239,588 deaths, as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT).

In the 24-hour period, 1,535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a record in recent months as the US struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

United States From

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

6 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

8 hours ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

8 hours ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.