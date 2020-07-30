US records over 1,200 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,267 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported.

The latest daily toll comes as the country surged past the grim milestone of 150,000 total fatalities since its first coronavirus-related death at the end of February.

The country, which is the hardest-hit in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, also notched 68,086 new daily cases, as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Thursday), according to the Baltimore-based university.

Overall the United States has suffered 150,447 deaths out of more than 4.4 million total detected infections.

After a drop in infection rate in the late spring, the US has seen a recent surge in COVID-19, particularly in southern and western states.

Florida has been particularly hard-hit, announcing on Wednesday a record 216 new deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 6,300 fatalities.

bur-bfm/jme