US Records Over 76,000 New Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million earlier in the day.

The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, also registered a total of 1,225 more deaths, the Baltimore-based university's real-time tracker indicated at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

That brings the country to a total of 4,032,430 infections, which have resulted in 144,167 fatalities.

The US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states, as Texas, California, Alabama, Idaho and Florida all announced record one-day death tolls.

Nevertheless, the rate of new cases is now showing signs of easing off in some of the worst-hit zones.

The US reached the three-million case milestone approximately two weeks ago, on July 8.

