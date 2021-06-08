UrduPoint.com
US Recovers Most Of Ransom Paid To Hackers By Colonial Pipeline: Justice Dept

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

US recovers most of ransom paid to hackers by Colonial Pipeline: Justice Dept

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department announced Monday that it had recovered most of the $4.4 million paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside who had forced the shutdown of a major US fuel network.

"Today, we turned the tables on Darkside by going after the entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital extortion attacks, including criminal proceeds in the form of digital Currency," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

