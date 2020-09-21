UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Recovery Can Continue Without New Aid: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

US recovery can continue without new aid: advisor

Washington, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Negotiators in Washington have made no progress on getting a new economic aid package through Congress but a top White House official on Monday suggested such spending may not be necessary.

Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked on how much to spend to support the world's largest economy as it weathers the continuing side effects of the coronavirus pandemic which caused layoffs to surge, though some businesses are recovering.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that recent data pointed to a "self-sustaining, strong" recovery, and while a new spending bill "has some elements that could help" it may not be needed after all.

"I do not think the recovery is contingent on that assistance package," Kudlow said.

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act as the pandemic intensified in March, which provided loans and grants to badly affected small businesses as well as extra benefits to the unemployed.

Those programs have since expired, and even though sectors like real estate and retail sales have seen strong growth in recent months as lockdown orders have been lifted, Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have called for more spending to aid the recovery.

They passed a $3 trillion measure earlier in the year, which Republicans controlling the Senate have so far rejected. A Republican-backed measure costing $500 billion also failed to clear the Senate earlier this month after Democrats objected.

Despite the reopening, weekly Labor Department data shows layoffs remaining well above the worst week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, with 860,000 new claims filed in the week ended September 12, only a slight decrease from the week prior.

Related Topics

Senate World Washington White House Progress March May September Democrats Congress All From Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Rival Powers Discussing Ways to Split Oil E ..

47 seconds ago

9 killed, 1,043 injured in 936 accidents in Punjab ..

49 seconds ago

Indian media celebrated Nawaz''s anti-institutions ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.