London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States has rejected a request by the UK government to extradite the wife of a diplomat who was involved in a car accident that killed a teenager, the British government said Friday.

"We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice," a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.

"We are urgently considering our options."The US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.