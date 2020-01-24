US Refuses To Extradite Diplomat's Wife Over Teen's Death: British Govt
Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States has rejected a request by the UK government to extradite the wife of a diplomat who was involved in a car accident that killed a teenager, the British government said Friday.
"We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice," a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.
"We are urgently considering our options."The US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.