US registers record of more than 210,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States recorded more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, in an all-time high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new deaths over the same period was 2,907, the university said, one of the worst US daily tolls yet according to figures recorded by AFP at 8:30 pm (0130 GMT Friday).