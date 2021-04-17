UrduPoint.com
US Regrets Russia Expulsions As 'escalatory'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

US regrets Russia expulsions as 'escalatory'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States voiced regret Friday over Russia's tit-for-tat expulsions of US diplomats, saying that Moscow was escalating the feud.

The Russian action "was escalatory and regrettable," a State Department spokesperson said.

"It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States."

