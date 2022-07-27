UrduPoint.com

US Regrets 'surprise' Russia Exit From Space Station

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US regrets 'surprise' Russia exit from Space Station

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday voiced regret over Russia's announcement that it would exit the International Space Station after 2024 and said it was taken by surprise.

"It's an unfortunate development given the critical scientific work performed at the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on space-flight cooperation," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"I understand that we were taken by surprise by the public statement," he told reporters.

NASA's director of the ISS, Robyn Gatens, earlier said that the US space agency had not "received any official word from the partner as to the news today." NASA itself plans to retire the ISS -- a symbol of post-Cold War unity -- after 2030 as it transitions to working with commercial space stations, and Gatens suggested Russia might be thinking about its own transition.

Asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied: "No, absolutely not." "They have been good partners, as all of our partners are, and we want to continue together, as a partnership, to continue operating space station through the decade." Gatens was responding to an announcement by newly appointed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov.

"Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station," Borisov added, calling it the space program's main "priority.""Good," Putin replied in comments released by the Kremlin.

Until now, space exploration was one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Price United States All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

8 minutes ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

8 minutes ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

9 minutes ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.