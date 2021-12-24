UrduPoint.com

US Regulator Authorizes Merck's Covid Pill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after giving the green light to a similar pill by Pfizer.

"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The pill developed by Merck, which is known as MSD outside the US and Canada, is taken within five days of symptom onset and has been shown to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.

Pfizer's pill reduced the same outcomes by 90 percent.

The FDA stressed in its statement that both the Pfizer and Merck pills should complement, rather than replace vaccines, that remain the frontline tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Canada Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

8 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

8 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

8 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two acc ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

8 minutes ago
 Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.