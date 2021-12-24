(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after giving the green light to a similar pill by Pfizer.

"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The pill developed by Merck, which is known as MSD outside the US and Canada, is taken within five days of symptom onset and has been shown to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.

Pfizer's pill reduced the same outcomes by 90 percent.

The FDA stressed in its statement that both the Pfizer and Merck pills should complement, rather than replace vaccines, that remain the frontline tool in the fight against the coronavirus.