UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Regulators Clear Boeing 737 MAX To Fly Again: FAA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again: FAA

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :US regulators on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to take to the skies again, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes.

The carrier's workhorse got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration but will not fly right away.

Regulators in other countries also want to re-certify the plane.

And the FAA said it must approve 737 MAX pilot training program revisions for each US airline operating the MAX.

The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people last year. The company has since worked to fix a problem with a safety system that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends. Instead it caused the noses of 737 MAX planes to point down and led to those crashes.

Related Topics

Company From

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

25 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.