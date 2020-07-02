UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Regulators Complete Test Flights On Boeing 737 MAX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:10 AM

US regulators complete test flights on Boeing 737 MAX

New York, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Air safety regulators successfully completed three days of flight tests on the Boeing 737 MAX, a key step in recertifying the plane, US officials said Wednesday.

While the flight tests in Seattle are "an important milestone ... a number of key tasks remain, including evaluating the data gathered during these flights," the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday.

"We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards." The MAX has been grounded worldwide since March 13, 2019, following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. That catastrophe came just a few months after a Lion Air MAX crash that killed 189 people.

Besides evaluating data from the test flights, regulators still must develop pilot training protocols for the MAX that will be subject to public comment and a final review by a technical advisory board.

All MAX aircraft manufactured since the crashes also will need to be personally inspected by FAA staff, the agency said.

The MAX's anti-stall flight system, the MCAS, was partially to blame for both crashes. But other technical malfunctions, including one involving electrical wiring, were subsequently detected during the aircraft's modification process, slowing down its recertification

Related Topics

Seattle March 2019 From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

6 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

7 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.