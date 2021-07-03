UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Regulators Probe 'spontaneous' Fire Of Top-end Tesla

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:00 AM

US regulators probe 'spontaneous' fire of top-end Tesla

San Francisco, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :US transportation safety regulators said Friday they are probing an incident in which a brand-new Tesla apparently burst into flames, temporarily trapping the driver, with firefighters needing more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire that scorched the Model S Plaid on Tuesday remained undetermined, and a lawyer representing the car's owner called for the vehicle to be taken off roads.

"This is a harrowing and frightening situation and an obvious major problem," attorney Mark Geragos told AFP.

"Our preliminary investigation is ongoing, but we call on Tesla to sideline these cars until a full investigation can occur." Geragos retweeted a post that said the car "spontaneously combusted" and the driver "was trapped & could have died." His firm released a photo showing the sedan, which has a price tag of $129,990, engulfed in flames.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Firefighters said the car was ablaze when first responders arrived at the scene in a township near Philadelphia.

They had to take special precautious due to the car's large battery, which was on fire, with "copious" amounts of water poured on the Tesla for more than two hours, according to firefighters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told AFP it is probing the fire.

"If data or investigations show a defect or an inherent risk to safety exists, NHTSA will take action as appropriate to protect the public," a spokesperson said.

The investigation comes as US safety regulators are focusing on accidents involving cars made by Tesla and other auto manufacturers with driver assistance systems.

The move comes after a fatal Tesla crash in Texas earlier this year in which police said there was no one behind the wheel.

Tesla has said the car's Autopilot system was not engaged in the incident and that it believes the driver was indeed behind the steering wheel.

Tesla's technology also garnered unwanted publicity from Consumer Reports testers who demonstrated how to "fool" Autopilot into driving a Tesla without anyone behind the wheel.

The company describes Autopilot as a driver enhancement system that, despite its name, requires a human operator.

Related Topics

Fire Police Technology Water Company Driver Vehicle Car Died Traffic Price Philadelphia Post From Tesla

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

8 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

8 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

8 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

8 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

8 hours ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.