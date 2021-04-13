US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of J&J vaccine over blood clot fears

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.

The US food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted. "Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.