US rejects Turkish two-state proposal for Cyprus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The United States on Wednesday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal for two states in Cyprus, urging continued efforts for a united island with two zones.

"We think only a Cypriot-led process -- bizonal, bicommunal -- will bring peace and stability in Cyprus," Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, told a Senate hearing.